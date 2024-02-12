Man Utd on ‘red alert’ as De Ligt could leave this summer

Manchester United are reportedly on ‘red alert’ as transfer target Matthijs de Ligt could leave Bayern Munich this summer, as per The Mirror.

Having moved to the Allianz Arena during the summer of 2022, the Netherlands international enjoyed a promising debut campaign for the Bavarian club, helping his side win the Bundesliga title last term.

The defender was purchased by former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann but following his departure, De Ligt has found it difficult to play regularly under Thomas Tuchel this season.

So, after falling way down in the pecking order at the Allianz Arena, speculations surrounding his future have started to grow ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by The Mirror, Man Utd are interested in signing a new defender to reinforce their backline having struggled with their defensive frailties this term and have identified De Ligt as a serious target.

De Ligt to Man Utd

The report further claims that De Ligt could leave Bayern Munich and might be interested in reuniting with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

De Ligt was benched in Bayern Munich’s crucial game against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend – where the Bavarian club endured a woeful 3-0 defeat. The defender was asked about the reason why he wasn’t picked for the game and whether he was fit or not. The Dutchman took a dig and replied ‘top fit’.

So, it is apparent that the relationship between Tuchel and De Ligt isn’t great and there is a possibility that he may opt to leave during the off-season to take a new challenge in his career.

The Netherlands international – valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and is only 24 so he has plenty of time on his side to turn his fortune around going forward.

Considering the defender enjoyed his best time under Ten Hag’s guidance at Ajax, the Dutch boss might be the best person to bring the best out of him. So, joining Man Utd might be the right decision for De Ligt if he were to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season.