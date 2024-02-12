Man Utd, Liverpool & Arsenal in fight to sign Kaoru Mitoma

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly in a fight with each other over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma in the upcoming transfer window, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining the Seagulls from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale back in 2021, the 26-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Roberto De Zerbi’s side in recent times.

The forward enjoyed a promising campaign last term, helping his side finish in the top-six in the Premier League and qualify for European competition for the first time in the club’s history.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Japanese’s recent eye-catching performances, several upper echelons of Premier League clubs have expressed their interest in signing him ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool are big ‘admirers’ of the winger so they could look to battle out with each other over this deal during the off-season.

Battle

Football Transfers(via TEAMtalk) states that Brighton are ‘ready to sell’ Mitoma in the upcoming transfer window having purchased Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland.

The report further claims that Brighton wouldn’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £51m so Man Utd, Liverpool or Arsenal will have to spend big fees to lure Mitoma away from the AMEX Stadium this summer.

After enjoying his career-best campaign by scoring 30 goals last term, Marcus Rashford has struggled to replicate the same form this season. The Englishman has showcased that he lacks consistency so signing a new winger to create competition for Rashford could be a shrewd decision and Mitoma might be a good signing.

On the other hand, Arsenal don’t have an ideal option as a backup to Gabriel Martinelli. Although they have Leandro Trossard, Mikel Arteta prefers to deploy the Belgian in the striker position or midfield. So, signing a new option to support Martinelli might be the right decision and Mitoma would be a great option.

However, Liverpool already have enough firepower to their frontline and they don’t need to invest more to strengthen that department unless they opt to cash-in on any of the current options.

Therefore, Man Utd or Arsenal might be a better destination for Mitoma over Liverpool if he eventually leaves Brighton at the end of this campaign.