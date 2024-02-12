Man Utd interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are keeping a close watch on the performances of Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong ahead of a potential move.

The Dutch international has been in exemplary form for the Bundesliga leaders this campaign. He has 8 goals and 10 assists from 27 outings from the right wing-back position and has become a firm favourite among the fans.

There are no surprises that he is attracting a lot of transfer interest. Manchester Evening News claim that Man United are monitoring him closely as they seek a potential replacement for the injury-plagued Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Top-class player

Wan-Bissaka has been a deputy to Diogo Dalot at right-back this season. He has barely played for the Red Devils over the past few months. He made his comeback from a hamstring injury before suffering another setback.

The 26-year-old was back in training last week only to pick up a recurrence of the same issue. With his contract expiring at the end of next season, United could start contemplating the prospect of selling him this summer.

The ex-Crystal Palace man is a defensive full-back and has rarely had offensive involvements for the club. If United were to replace him, they would want someone who can make a difference in the final 3rd of the pitch.

Frimpong seems the perfect foil for the role and could compete with Dalot. The 23-year-old was a right-back during his time in the youth ranks, but he has shown his attacking qualities since moving into a wing-back role.

United head coach Erik ten Hag could be interested in such a player as he prefers to work with attacking full-backs. Frimpong recently signed a new contract, but it reportedly contains a low £34 million release clause.

This should capture the attention of many elite European clubs, but United will be aiming to beat the queue to his signature. Their chances could drastically increase if they qualify for the Champions League next season.