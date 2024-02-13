Real Madrid eye Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund as a plan ‘B’ to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

La Liga giants Real Madrid have instructed chief scout Juni Calafat to keep a close eye on Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to a report by Spanish publication Defensa Central.

The Danish striker only joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2023, in a £72m package deal from Serie A side Atalanta. Hojlund took some time adapting to the Premier League, failing to score until the 19th matchday. He found the back of the net for the first time against Aston Villa and has since scored in every single game he has played, making it five goals in five games.

The 21-year-old has played 29 times for Man Utd across all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing a couple of assists. He has a long-term contract until 2028 with the club having an option to extend this deal by a further year.

From being booed off by the fans, the left-footed striker has established himself as the club’s best-attacking player in recent weeks. The combination between him and Alejandro Garnacho is working wonders for Erik ten Hag. Transfermarkt values Hojlund at around £49.6m but the Manchester club are likely to demand much more, considering how much they spent for the player.

Hojlund is Real Madrid’s plan B

According to the report, Real Madrid want to sign one of either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. In case the Spanish giants fail to sign one of the aforementioned players, they are now eyeing a potential move for Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund.

The Spanish giants have been following the player even before his move to the Red Devils. However, the report does add that the La Liga club will expect the Dane to continue scoring goals as he has in recent weeks to consider him as a potential plan B to the likes of Haaland or Mbappe.

From Manchester United’s perspective, the club would have envisioned a long-term project when they signed Hojlund. Considering the length of his contract, the ball is firmly in their court and they are likely to reject any move for him.

Despite the lure of a club like Madrid, Hojlund himself might not want to leave Man Utd soon after joining them. For the La Liga giants to consider the Danish striker, he still has a lot to prove in terms of consistency and goal output. Right now, this transfer is unlikely to happen and Man Utd fans can breathe easy.