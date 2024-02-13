Man Utd eye fresh move for Benjamin Pavard



According to Italian outlet Inter Live, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard in a swap deal for Victor Lindelof this summer.

Man United were hot on the trail of Pavard during last summer’s transfer window, but they were beaten to his signature by Inter. The Red Devils were in discussions with Bayern Munich for the versatile star, but they could not recoup funds in time. The plan was to offload Harry Maguire to sign Pavard, but it did not happen as planned.

Despite this, United retain an interest in the French defender and Inter Live claim that they are still strong on the player’s profile. The club plan to propose a part-exchange deal involving Lindelof to reduce the reported valuation of £34 million of Pavard, but Inter may be reluctant to consider the offer from the Mancunian giants.

Pavard had an injury-plagued start to his Inter career but has now been influential in their backline. The Nerazzurri don’t see any positive factors behind signing Lindelof in a swap deal for Pavard, considering his struggles and injuries at United this season. It is claimed that Lindelof could end up in Saudi Arabia next season.

Versatile star

Pavard was much fancied to make the switch to Old Trafford last summer, but it was not meant to be. The 27-year-old missed several games in the first part of the season for Inter with a tendon injury, but he has been a regular on the right side of a three-man backline over recent weeks where they have increased their lead at the top of Serie A.

The Frenchman is not only a central defender but also a right-back. His positional strengths would have made him an ideal signing for United last summer. They are once again interested, but it could take a big fee to convince the Nerazzurri into letting go of him. Inter Live claim that Inter may not even negotiate for a higher fee than £34m.

United should still remain optimistic of pulling off an agreement, considering the Serie A giants have had to offload big players in every summer to balance their financial books. Andre Onana and Marcelo Brozovic left last year while the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi were also sold in the past, purely due to FFP reasons.

Pavard would be a perfect player for manager Erik ten Hag with his top-class distribution. He is also strong in tackles and likes to win duels. His ability to play in 2 defensive roles would also help United. As things stand, centre-back duo Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans could leave on free transfers. Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also make way at the end of the season with his contract expiring in June 2025. No progress has been made over a renewal.