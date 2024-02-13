Man Utd are eyeing a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez with Erik ten Hag personally making a request to sign him, according to a report by Spanish publication Fichajes.

The Dutch coach believes that Martinez could help the club reach a competitive level. Man Utd have struggled to perform consistently this season but the last few weeks have looked more promising. Despite not convincing with their performances, they have managed to secure some vital wins.

The Italian side need to make a sale to balance their books and might consider selling one of their prized assets in Martinez. This would pave the way for the Red Devils to make an offer for him and convince him to come to England.

Fichajes says Manchester United have emerged as a serious contender to sign Martinez in the summer after Erik ten Hag made a ‘personal request’ for his signature.

The 26-year-old has been on fire for Inter this season. In 30 games, he has scored 22 goals and provided five assists. His contract expires in 2026, and he is yet to pen a new deal with the club, despite supposedly ongoing talks. Transfermarkt currently values the striker at £93.6m and Inter might ask for slightly more to let him go.

Plug the holes that are a necessity

Erik ten Hag and Man Utd need to look at their strategy and prioritise the issues they need to resolve in the team first. As good as Lautaro Martinez can be, a striker is not what they need right now.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund in the summer and after a slow start to life in Manchester, the Danish striker is slowly yet surely coming into his own. The 21-year-old has scored in each of his last five league appearances.

Meanwhile, the central defence, midfield and right wing are positions crying out for reinforcements at Man United. Before trying to sign a striker who is likely to cost close to the nine figures, Erik ten Hag should bolster the squad with a new defender and a new midfielder first.

Hojlund is 21 and United must have signed him with a long-term project in mind. Going out and signing Martinez right now would send the wrong message. Right now, the club must focus on placing the trust on the former Atalanta man. As difficult as it is to pass on an opportunity to sign the South American striker, it would be the right thing to do.