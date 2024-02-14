Man Utd monitoring Edmond Tapsoba ahead of summer move

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba ahead of a possible summer swoop, according to a report from Manchester Evening News.

The report claims that the 25-year-old has been on the radar of the Premier League since last year and Manchester United have been monitoring his progress closely ahead of the summer window.

The Red Devils need to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and the Burkina Faso international could prove to be a quality acquisition.

He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga and he is at the peak of his powers right now. Tapsoba has the physicality and athleticism to succeed in English football and he could improve Manchester United defensively.

Man Utd need a defensive rebuild

Players like Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are in their 30s and Jonny Evans is already 36. It is clear that Manchester United need defensive reinforcements and Tapsoba would be a solid long-term signing.

Moving to Old Trafford would be a major step up in his career and he would get to compete at a high level. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to get the deal done as well. Tapsoba is valued at £34 million by Transfermarkt so he may not break the bank.

Meanwhile, the report from Manchester Evening News adds that the Red Devils are also keeping tabs on Jeremie Frimpong as well. He was a target for Manchester United at the start of the season and the Red Devils held talks with his representatives last year.

Frimpong has established himself as one of the most dangerous right-backs in Europe but United could face stiff competition for his signature with a number of other top clubs linked.

Erik ten Hag is expected to continue his squad rebuild in the summer and it appears the Dutchman is eyeing a potential double swoop on Leverkusen for Tapsoba and Frimpong.