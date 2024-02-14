Liverpool & Arsenal showing ‘strong interest’ in Pedro Neto

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Merseyside club have reportedly been exploring the market to sign a new right-winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

Leroy Sane, Jarrod Bowen and Nico Williams have all been mentioned as potential targets for the Reds but Neto is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Neto and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that Wolves are currently in financial difficulties so they could be open to cashing-in on Neto to inject some money into the club but they wouldn’t let him leave for cheap and want a ‘considerable sum’.

Battle

It has recently been reported that the West Midlands club could demand a fee of around £60m for Neto so Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to purchase the Portuguese international.

However, Fichajes states that acquiring Neto’s service won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Arsenal are also keen on securing his signature to reinforce their forward department.

The Gunners have seemingly been looking to sign a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka. However, despite being linked with numerous options they haven’t opted to sign anyone yet.

Arsenal hold a long-term interest in Neto as they previously wanted to sign him to reinforce their attack. But, Wolves didn’t allow his departure so a deal didn’t come to fruition. Nevertheless, with Wolves now willing to cash-in on him this summer, Arsenal could finally manage to purchase the forward.

Neto has displayed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature.

But, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Neto should the Gunners go head-to-head with the Reds over this deal during the off-season.