Man Utd lead race to sign Bayern Munich star De Ligt

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Transfers.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence this term, the Red Devils have reportedly prioritised strengthening their backline by signing a new centre-back ahead of next term.

Numerous defensive options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window with Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo being mentioned as serious targets. But, De Ligt is now emerging as a key option.

Having joined Bayern Munich during the summer of 2022, the Dutchman displayed promising performances in his debut campaign in the Bundesliga last term, guiding his team to win the league title.

However, he has found it difficult to play regularly this term under Thomas Tuchel’s guidance. So, it has been reported that De Ligt has become frustrated at Allianz Arena and wants to leave the club to play first-team football elsewhere.

De Ligt to Man Utd

According to the report by Football Transfers, Man Utd have been showing ‘genuine’ interest in signing De Ligt and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives multiple times over a deal to sign him this summer.

However, the report claims that Arsenal have also registered their interest in signing him and have held internal discussions to purchase him. But, Football Transfers states that Man Utd are currently in ‘pole position’ ahead of the Gunners to secure De Ligt’s signature.

De Ligt is valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt and he has more than three years left in his current contract. So, it is likely that Man Utd will have to spend a big fee to lure the Netherlands international away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

Although the Dutchman has been struggling to find regular game-time at Bayern Munich, he is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd to reinforce their backline if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions sign the 24-year-old should he eventually leaves Bayern Munich at the end of this campaign.