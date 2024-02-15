Tottenham to submit offer to sign Man Utd target De Jong

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to submit a formal offer to sign Manchester United target and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

Speculations surrounding the Netherlands international’s future have started to grow in recent times following the emergence of a report that stated that the midfielder has become frustrated at the Catalan giants after their recent struggles this season. So, De Jong is open to leaving Barcelona at the end of this term.

Man Utd are a long-term admirer of the Dutchman and they even tried to purchase him a couple of years ago. But, De Jong wasn’t willing to make the switch at that time.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils remain interested in signing him and they could make a swoop for him if the 26-year-old eventually leaves the Blaugrana this summer.

However, Romero has reported(via Sport) that Tottenham have now joined Man Utd in this race and they are willing to accelerate their efforts to trump United.

Battle

The journalist further claims that Spurs are ready to submit an official proposal worth around £51m, including bonuses, to sign De Jong and they are willing to offer the Dutchman a similar contract as he currently earns at Barcelona to persuade him to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane. The report says that the 26-year-old currently earns more than £26m per-year and he is the highest-paid player of the Catalan giants.

Romero also states that Barcelona don’t want to sell De Jong, but they could accept Spurs’ proposal if they receive it in order to raise funds amid their financial difficulties. So, Tottenham could manage to beat Man Utd to sign De Jong if they submit the reported offer in the upcoming transfer window.

De Jong is one of the best midfielders in the world so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can manage to beat Man Utd in this race should the former Ajax star eventually leaves Barcelona at the end of this season.