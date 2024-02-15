Man Utd ‘set sights’ on signing Arsenal target De Ligt

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on signing Arsenal target and Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After displaying impressive performances during his time at Ajax Amsterdam, several big clubs around Europe expressed their interest in signing him, including the Red Devils. However, the defender eventually opted to join Juventus so Man Utd couldn’t manage to secure his signature a few years ago.

But, after joining Bayern Munich from the Serie A giants during the summer of 2022, De Ligt has struggled to find regular first-team football at Allianz Arena this term. So, it has been reported that the Dutchman has become frustrated at the Bavarian club so he could look to leave the club at the end of this campaign.

It has been suggested that although United failed to purchase him last time around, they remain interested in him and they could attempt to make a move if he leaves Bayern Munich this summer.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Man Utd have set their sights on signing De Ligt and have already started to accelerate their efforts to acquire his services.

Battle

The report further claims that Arsenal are also interested in De Ligt but Man Utd are currently ‘leading the race’ ahead of the Gunners and United have already been in ‘negotiations’ with the player’s representatives over a deal to secure his signature ahead of next season.

Tutto Juve also states that Bayern Munich could accept a fee of around £43m to sell their star man so Man Utd could manage to acquire his service for a reasonable fee.

It has been suggested that having struggled with their defensive frailties this term, Man Utd are contemplating revamping their backline ahead of next season. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for the record Premier League champions with De Ligt now emerging as a serious option.

The Dutchman is a talented player and previously enjoyed success under Erik ten Hag’s tutelage at Ajax. So, the 24-year-old could be a shrewd signing for United if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side can eventually manage to sign De Ligt to reinforce their backline in the upcoming transfer window.