Arsenal keen on Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams

Arsenal are ‘pressing’ to sign Spanish attacker Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao ahead of the summer window, according to journalist Pipi Estrada.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for Bilbao and he has been in excellent form this season. Williams has scored five goals across all competitions and he has picked up 10 assists along the way as well.

The Spaniard mostly operates in the wide areas, but he is versatile enough to start as the centre forward if needed. His ability to slot anywhere across the front three could make him a real asset for Arsenal.

Journalist Pipi Estrada has revealed to El Chiringuito that Arsenal are currently ‘pressing’ to sign the versatile attacker at the end of the season as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his frontline.

Williams has a release clause worth £43m in his contract so Arsenal wouldn’t need to negotiate with Bilbao to get a deal agreed. However, they would still need to persuade the player to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Williams could transform Arsenal

Williams is highly rated in Spanish football and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Arsenal are in desperate need of versatile attackers like him. Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth in the squad. The arrival of Williams would allow Arsenal to shuffle their pack more often.

Williams would add goals and creativity from the flanks. His explosive pace and the ability to beat defenders in one versus one situations would also add unpredictability and cutting edge in the final third.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League for a huge club like Arsenal would be an attractive proposition for the Spaniard and he will want to test himself against the best defenders in the Premier League.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been competing for the league title since last season. Williams would certainly fancy his chances of winning major trophies with them if he moved to North London.

If Arsenal can add the necessary depth to their squad during the summer transfer window, there is no reason why they cannot compete on all fronts next season.