Man Utd keen on signing Arsenal & Liverpool target Olise

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal and Liverpool target Michael Olise in the upcoming transfer window, as per 90min.

The Red Devils’ new minority stakeholder INEOS – who are set to look after the football side – has been working hard to revamp the structure behind the scenes ahead of the summer window.

They have already appointed Omar Berrada from Manchester City as the new CEO and Dan Ashworth has widely been mentioned as United’s primary target for the sporting director role.

So, it is likely that Man Utd will be busy in the upcoming transfer window under a new recruitment team. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to bolster several areas of the squad with the frontline being one of those.

Now, according to the report by 90min, Man Utd have identified Olise as a ‘concrete option’ to reinforce their attacking department and the Red Devils have been given the green light by INEOS to make a swoop for him this summer.

It has recently been reported that Olise has a release clause included in his current contract – which is less than £60m. So, the Red Devils will have to spend a big fee to lure the winger to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

However, signing Olise won’t be easy for United as Arsenal and Liverpool are also reportedly keen on acquiring the forward’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners are seemingly contemplating signing a new winger to support Bukayo Saka this summer. On the other hand, Liverpool have reportedly been exploring the market to sign a new right-winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

Olise is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal, Liverpool or Man Utd if any of those clubs purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Olise if Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool battle out with each other over this deal during the off-season.