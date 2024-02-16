Martinelli confirms failed Man Utd trail before Arsenal move



In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has disclosed his failed trial at Manchester United before his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli is currently one of the best wingers in the Premier League. He has been a consistent starter for the London giants and has made several key goal contributions over the past few years.

Arsenal signed him for £6 million from Ituano in the summer of 2019 and the decision has proved a blinder. The 22-year-old has 40 goals and 22 assists from 158 appearances for the Gunners.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Martinelli has now revealed that he was hoping for a contract with United after he got the opportunity to go on a trial with the Premier League heavyweights.

However, it was not meant to be. The Brazilian said that things happen for a reason and he is happy that everything worked out for him to move to the Gunners from non-league football.

He said: “I was hoping… when you get a trial you think it’s going to work out. And at a club the size of Manchester United, it makes you anxious.”

“But things happen for a reason. It wasn’t where I was supposed to be, it was at Arsenal. And everything worked out for me to go to Arsenal.”

Right decision

Martinelli was an unknown figure during his time with Brazilian fourth-tier club Ituano. Arsenal made the decision to sign him ahead of their European rivals and it has proved worthwhile.

The young winger showed his potential from the off with his finishing in the box. A long-term knee injury in 2020 halted his progress, but he managed to rediscover his form and confidence.

The Brazilian displaced Emile Smith Rowe in the starting line-up during the second half of the 2021/22 season and has not looked back since with several stand-out performances for Arsenal.

This has been showcased by his £73 million valuation by Transfermarkt. Martinelli is currently one of the most valuable players in the squad. He looks set to stay for many years to come with his contract only expiring in June 2027.

Martinelli has not been in the best of form with only 7 goals and 3 assists this season, but the winger continues to remain a vital figure in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta for the season run-in.