Liverpool in battle with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Raphinha

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Barcelona star Raphinha this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After impressing during his time at Leeds United, the 27-year-old attracted a lot of attention from several big English clubs. Chelsea reportedly formalised their interest in signing him and the Gunners were also keen on acquiring his service.

However, the Brazilian eventually opted to join Barcelona in a £50m deal. But, upon joining the Catalan giants, Raphinha hasn’t had a great time in recent times.

So, Bailey has reported on HITC that Barcelona are ready to cash-in on the South American to raise funds amid their financial difficulties. The journalist further claims that Liverpool are showing concrete interest in Raphinha ahead of the summer window and they could make a swoop for him to reinforce the frontline.

However, Bailey states that Man Utd and Arsenal are also keen on acquiring his service so the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

With Mohamed Salah linked with a move away from the club in recent times, the Reds have reportedly been exploring the market to sign a new winger to replace the Egyptian.

On the other hand, Arsenal are reportedly contemplating signing a new winger to support Bukayo Saka. Man Utd are seemingly looking to bolster their frontline by signing a new winger as they have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window.

The Brazilian is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability of delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas, is efficient in taking set-pieces, can create chances for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

Raphinha – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League. So, although he hasn’t been able to find his feet in La Liga, he could still be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool or Man Utd if any of those club secure his signature.

It is going to be interesting to see among Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal who will eventually win the race to sign Raphinha if he leaves Barcelona at the end of this season.