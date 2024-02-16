Man Utd identify Leny Yoro as a top summer target



According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United have identified Lille centre-back Leny Yoro as one of their priorities for the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old has established himself as an important player in the starting line-up for Lille and he is currently a regular starter in the heart of their defence. His performances have grabbed the attention of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and AS claim that Man United have recently expressed their interest in signing him.

The same source claim that INEOS and United have placed him as one of their priorities for the summer. Lille are not keen on losing their prized asset, but would accept a huge fee to do so. The Ligue 1 club are reluctant to sell to a direct league rival in PSG which offers an added incentive to United as well as Madrid this summer.

Huge talent

Yoro has been the breakout star for Lille in the current campaign. He has been phenomenal from the right-sided central defensive position with very consistent performances. The teenager has accumulated 55 passes per Ligue 1 appearance for the French club. He has had a pass completion rate of 92% in the process.

The young centre-back has also impressed with his ability to win most of his duels. He has also cleared his lines with good effect and has made vital recoveries when tracking back. There are no surprises that he is in-demand. United could face a straight face off with Madrid to sign him during the next transfer window.

United could have one advantage over Carlo Ancelotti’s men as they could assure the youngster with a starting spot. Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has repeatedly said that ‘if they are good enough, they are old enough’. He has already set an example by starting Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho this season.

The Dutch manager should have no qualms over playing Yoro in the starting line-up consistently if United were to land his signature in the summer. Yoro could be a successor for Raphael Varane with the Frenchman’s contract expiring on June 30. He could cost a fee in the region of £60 million which United should afford.