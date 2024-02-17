Arsenal ready to battle Italian clubs for Zirkzee



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal are ready to battle it out with AC Milan and Napoli to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The 22-year-old has been an important figure in the Bologna frontline this season, registering 9 goals and 6 assists thus far. His progress has caught the eye of both Milan and Napoli. Calciomercato claim that the Serie A giants are looking to purchase the Dutchman and contact has already been established with Bologna.

However, it is claimed that the duo should be wary of interest from the Premier League and particularly the Gunners ‘first and foremost’. Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be ‘very interested’ in landing the signature of the former Bayern Munich striker, who is currently valued at up to £43 million, as per Calciomercato.

Good potential

The Gunners are likely to pursue a new marksman during this summer’s transfer window with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah misfiring in front of goal. Jesus has shown better promise with his performances, but his inability to stay fit over prolonged periods has made him a liability for the London giants.

Zirkzee seems to have emerged as a top target for the Gunners and it is left to be seen whether they make an approach to land him during the summer. The Dutchman has started to realise his potential this season with 15 goal involvements and he could easily end the campaign on a high with another 10 goals/assists.

The fans may ideally want a striker with a better goalscoring record and the final decision could be left to manager Mikel Arteta. If the club are looking for a tried-and-tested player from the Premier League, the focus could be turned to signing Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who looks very much certain to leave his club this summer. The Bees are prepared for the Englishman’s departure, having recently announced a deal to sign Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago.