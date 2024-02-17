Man Utd make contact with Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel

Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in signing Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel at the end of the season and have opened talks over a possible deal, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 18-year-old French winger is highly rated at the German club but he has not been a regular starter for them this season.

Tel has played the role of a squad player and he has picked up six goals and three assists across all competitions. The talented young winger wants to play more often in the coming months but it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can provide him with enough opportunities.

If he isn’t given assurances over his first team chances, Plettenberg says Tel will consider his future at the Allianz Arena and it appears United are ready to lure him to Old Trafford.

According to Plettenberg, Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in signing the talented young Frenchman at the end of the season and they ‘have made contact’ to discuss a potential move.

The winger has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2027 and the German outfit are under no pressure to sell him right now. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince them with a lucrative proposal in the summer.

Mathys Tel is taylor-made for Man Utd

It is no secret that the Red Devils need to sign a quality winger. Players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have failed to live up to expectations since their big money moves to Old Trafford.

Upgrades are needed and Tel would add pace, unpredictability and goals to the United side from the wide areas. He is also versatile enough to operate on both flanks.

Tel is valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich are prepared to sell him for similar fee. The French winger is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him and he has the tools to develop into a top class attacker with the right guidance. Regular opportunities at Manchester United could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his world class potential.