Man Utd prepared to spend £70m to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend a fee of around £70m to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per The Daily Star.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Blaugrana ahead of the summer window. It has been suggested that the Dutchman has become frustrated at the Catalan giants amid their recent struggles so he has given the green light to leave the club at the end of this season.

It has also been suggested that Barcelona are ready to cash-in on the Netherlands international to raise funds amid their financial difficulties.

The Red Devils are a long-term admirer of De Jong as they tried to purchase him a couple of years ago but the midfielder refused to leave Barcelona as he owed deferred wages from them. However, considering he is now ready to leave, Man Utd can finally sign him this summer.

According to the report by The Daily Star, Barcelona are looking to make as much money as possible from De Jong’s departure and want at least £90m. But, Man Utd don’t want to match the Blaugrana’s asking price and they don’t want to spend anything more than £70m for him.

De Jong to Man Utd

Erik ten Hag previously enjoyed success with De Jong at Ajax Amsterdam so after taking over the managerial job at Man Utd, he prioritised reuniting with his former colleague at Old Trafford. But, his wish didn’t come to fruition and United were forced to look elsewhere.

Nevertheless, De Jong is a top-class midfielder and would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils can manage to find an agreement with Barcelona to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following three consecutive victories in the Premier League, the Red Devils have managed to climb up the table a bit. They are currently sixth in the league with 41 points from 24 games, sitting six points behind the fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

So, Man Utd will be desperate to keep their winning run going by defeating Luton Town on Sunday to close the gap with the North London club.