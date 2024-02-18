Liverpool & Arsenal eyeing summer swoop for Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with each other over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

The Merseyside club will begin their life without Jurgen Klopp as their manager from next season as the German is set to step down from his position at the end of this campaign.

It is likely that the Reds will make a few new signings in the upcoming transfer window to hand the new manager his desired options to achieve success next term.

It seems Liverpool could attempt to make a move for a new forward as they have been linked with a few names ahead of the summer window with Sesko now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Sport Bild, Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on’ the Slovenian and they could look to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window. The report further claims that the 20-year-old has a £43m release clause included in his current contract so the Reds will have to spend a sizable amount of money to lure him away from the Red Bull Arena.

Battle

However, Sport Bild states that securing Sesko’s signature won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Arsenal are also keen on purchasing him and along with the North London club, Manchester City, FC Barcelona and AC Milan are also weighing up a swoop for him.

It has widely been suggested that Arsenal are planning to sign a new striker this summer to reinforce their frontline and take the next step in their rebuild under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as their primary targets. But, it seems the Gunners are also exploring alternative options in-case they miss out on signing the priority targets with Sesko now emerging as a key option.

Sesko, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession. The 20-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class striker in future.

So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.