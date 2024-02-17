Man Utd prioritising signing Leny Yoro this summer

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence this term, the Red Devils are reportedly keen on revamping their backline by signing multiple centre-backs ahead of next season.

Numerous defensive options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window with Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio being among them. But, Yoro is reportedly on their radar as well.

However, according to the report by AS(via Fichajes), Real Madrid are also keen on signing the Frenchman to reinforce their backline this summer. But, the report claims that the Red Devils have set their sights on signing Yoro and they are desperate to ‘steal’ Los Blancos’ move to purchase the Frenchman.

AS further states that Lille want a fee of around £51m to sell the 18-year-old and the valuation won’t be an issue for the record Premier League champions to acquire his service.

Yoro to Man Utd

Yoro, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has already established himself as a regular starter for Lille at this tender age. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, efficient in defensive contributions and also has the tendency to chip-in with some important goals.

So, with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane’s long-term future at Old Trafford hanging in balance at the moment, Yoro could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure the defender’s signature by beating Real Madrid in this race this summer.

Meanwhile, INEOS are set to acquire a 25% stake in Man Utd. They are going to look after the football side of the proceedings and have already started to revamp United’s structure behind the scenes.

Man Utd have already appointed Omar Berrada as the new CEO with Dan Ashworth being mentioned as the Red Devils’ primary option for the sporting director role. Along With that, they have also been linked with Jason Wilcox for an important role behind the scenes. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the INEOS-led Man Utd can challenge for big prizes going forward.