[Teams] Burnley vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Smith Rowe returns

Arsenal will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

The Gunners extended their winning start to the year with a sensational 6-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka [2] were all on target as Arsenal ran riot against their London rivals.

The victory saw them move level on points and goal difference with Man City, but with leaders Liverpool two points ahead and winning at Brentford [at the time of writing], Arsenal need a win today to close the gap.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged team from the side that beat West Ham. David Raya keeps his place in goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale while Ben White, Saliba and Gabriel all start in defence. Jacub Kiwior continues at left-back in the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu – who remain out with injuries.

Declan Rice anchors the Arsenal midfield with Martin Odegaard skippering the visitors once again today. Leandro Trossard keeps his place in the starting eleven after getting on the score-sheet last time out.

Saka starts on the right flank for Arsenal once again while Martinelli also keeps his place on the opposite flank. Kai Havertz leads the line up front with Gabriel Jesus not yet fit to return from a knee injury.

Emile Smith Rowe returns from injury but he has to make do with a place on the bench. Fabio Vieira is still out after undergoing groin surgery.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Trafford; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Ramsey, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Fofana, Amdouni.

Subs: Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Benson, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Muric

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Sweet, Bandeira, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Nketiah.