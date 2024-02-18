Arsenal ready to enter Osimhen race, advantage over Chelsea



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal are ready to join the chase for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and could have a major advantage over Chelsea.

The Nigerian star is one of the most-sought strikers in world football and he is likely to pursue a new challenge away from Serie A at the end of the season. He currently has a release clause worth £111 million in his contract and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Paris Saint-Germain could be a possible destination with Kylian Mbappe set to leave on a free transfer.

The same outlet claim that Arsenal are ready to sign up in the pursuit of the former Lille striker and they have a major advantage over London rivals Chelsea, who are also interested in him. It is claimed that the Blues can’t guarantee him Champions League football which could put Arsenal in an advantageous position in the transfer race.

Fantastic striker

Osimhen has developed into one of the best centre-forwards plying their trade in Europe. He was in sensational form for the Naples outfit last season with 31 goals. He has netted only 8 times in the current campaign, but this has been partly due to injuries as well as his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

The striker will be keen to improve his exploits in front of goal over the coming months before a big-money move away from Napoli. PSG are likely to look at a high-profile striker with Mbappe’s exit, but Arsenal will be aiming to lure Osimhen, who has publicly acknowledged his admiration for the Premier League.

A move to Chelsea could see him follow into the footsteps of his idol Didier Drogba, but Osimhen may also want the opportunity to play in the Champions League which is unlikely to happen with the Blues, who are lying 10th in the league. Arsenal would be the perfect fit for him as they are back challenging for silverware. The Gunners are currently right in the mix for the title, but are still lacking a marquee striker – a role which Osimhen could fulfil.