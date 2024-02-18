Tottenham Hotspur are ready to battle Arsenal over a deal to sign Pedro Neto but Wolves want at least £60m for the winger this summer, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

Neto has been linked with a high-profile move to one of the big clubs in the Premier League following his impressive performances for Gary O’Neil’s side this season.

The 23-year-old has been with Wolves since 2019 and has established himself as a key player. This season, he has been very impressive, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

The Portuguese international has attracted interest from Arsenal with Mikel Arteta identifying Neto as a prime target as he looks to bring in support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wing.

However, Arsenal will face competition as the Evening Standard says Tottenham have joined their North London rivals in the race to sign Neto this summer, while Liverpool are also named as potential suitors.

Wolves are aware of the interest but Neto has a contract with the Molineux side until 2027, so the report says they’ll demand at least £60m for his signature this summer.

The aspect of his game that makes Neto very desirable is his versatility. The youngster can play comfortably on either wing and can also do a job through the middle if required.

Perfect addition for Postecoglou?

Spurs this season have been impressive under manager Ange Postecoglou. There are many things to like about the Australian tactician and from the transfers he has made so far, he appreciates his players showing versatility and adaptability.

Emerson Royal has played everywhere across the backline, Ben Davies has shuttled between centre-back and left-back, Giovani Lo Celso has played as a #10 and a #6, Dejan Kulusevski is used on either wing or through the middle, Richarlison and Son Heung-min have constantly swapped positions and he signed Timo Werner, who also can play anywhere across the frontline. Clearly, there is a pattern here.

Spurs signed Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and might choose not to make the transfer permanent in the summer. Should they do that, they might be forced to look into the market for a reinforcement and Pedro Neto perfectly fits the bill.

Going head-to-head with Arsenal for his signature won’t be easy though, especially if Tottenham miss out on Champions League qualification this season.

The asking price is slightly on the steeper side as well and Tottenham might choose to prioritize other positions. That would leave Arsenal in pole position to get a deal done this summer.