Man Utd willing to submit Gleison Bremer offer

Manchester United are tipped to intensify their efforts to sign Gleison Bremer and submit an offer ahead of the summer transfer window, as per reports via Tuttomercatoweb.

The 26-year-old Juventus star has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Italian league and Manchester United have identified him as a ‘fundamental’ signing this summer, according to the report.

Tuttomercatoweb cites Gazetta dello Sport as claiming that the Red Devils are ‘willing to make an offer’ too good to refuse for the Brazilian international. Juve see Bremer as an important player but would be forced to cash in if £51m was put on the table.

Bremer could be tempted by a move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal in front of him. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

The South American has already shown his quality in Italy and he may look to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. He could prove to be the ideal replacement for players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at Old Trafford.

Bremer would address a major weakness

Manchester United have conceded 34 league goals this season and they will need to plug the gaps at the back if they want to win trophies in the coming seasons. Bremer certainly has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and improve Manchester United defensively.

Manchester United are seemingly ready to formalise their interest with a firm offer and they have the financial muscle to get a deal agreed. There is no doubt that they are one of the richest clubs in the world and they could offer the player a lucrative contract in order to lure him to Manchester.

Juventus are already looking at potential replacements for Bremer, so they could be preparing for his exit as United prepare to step-up their efforts to sign the Brazilian over the coming months.