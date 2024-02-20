Man Utd will battle it out with Spurs for Branthwaite



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United could battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and he could secure a big-money move away from Goodison Park when the season concludes. Spurs are known to be interested in his signature and speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs revealed that the London giants will be there in the race.

However, the journalist also believes Man United will provide competition in the player’s pursuit. The Red Devils are lining up a move for a young central defender and ‘Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes with him being a left-sided centre-back’ too, he said: “I think that there is going to be a bidding war, in many ways, during the summer.”

“I think Tottenham will be there, and we know that Real Madrid have looked in the past as well. It is true that bringing in at least one young centre-back is on Manchester United’s positional radar. Homegrown players are also a key focus, so Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, especially with him being a left-sided centre-back.”

Big potential

Branthwaite had a loan spell with PSV Eindhoven last season where he started to realise his potential. The young Englishman has carried over the form to the Toffees where he has become a regular starter alongside James Tarkowski. He has impressed with his tackling, ball recoveries, duel-winning ability and has made crucial clearances.

Tottenham have a settled starting duo in Sergio Romero and Micky van de Ven, but both players have been out with injury setbacks this campaign. Branthwaite would provide solid competition and could be seen as a deputy for the latter, who is left-footed. At United, it could be a similar case. He could act as cover for Lisandro Martinez, who has been injury-prone.

Everton are expected to demand a premium fee to sanction his departure in the next transfer window and it has been rumoured that they could demand as much as £75 million which was the price at which Wesley Fofana made the switch to Chelsea from Leicester City in 2022. He was 21 years of age at the time and was one of the most sought-after centre-backs.