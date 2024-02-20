Arsenal, Liverpool & Tottenham in battle to sign Rabiot

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After moving to the Allianz Stadium back in 2019, the 28-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Bianconeri, helping his side win a Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Suppercoppa Italiana trophy over the last few years.

The midfielder was about to become a free agent last summer and was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus. However, the Frenchman eventually opted to extend his deal with Massimiliano Allegri’s side for one year.

But, Rabiot’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season so speculations surrounding his future have started to grow ahead of the summer window.

Bailey has reported on HITC that Liverpool are keen on signing the 28-year-old and they have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move this summer.

Battle

However, the journalist claims that acquiring Rabiot’s signature won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Arsenal and Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for him and they have had talks with the player’s entourage to secure his signature ahead of next season.

In addition, Bailey states that Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are interested in him as well but Juventus are desperate to keep hold of their star man by tying him down into a new contract.

Rabiot – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool, Tottenham or Arsenal if any of those club purchase him.

Liverpool have recently revamped their engine room last summer. However, Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly contemplating signing a new midfielder to reinforce their engine room during the off-season. So, either North London club would be a better destination for Rabiot over the Merseyside club if he leaves Juventus.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to acquire the Frenchman’s service should Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal go head-to-head with each other over this deal in the upcoming transfer window.