Man Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool in battle to sign Ederson

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson, as per the Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having displayed impressive performances in Serie A this term, the South American has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are interested in signing Ederson but the Premier League clubs are ‘above all’ to acquire his service.

The report claims that Man Utd are planning to sign a new midfielder this summer to reinforce their engine room and have earmarked the Brazilian as a key option.

The report further claims that Atalanta don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £34m so the Red Devils will have to spend a sizeable amount of money to secure his signature.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on signing the midfielder and along with them, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a swoop for him as well. So, it appears the record Premier League champions will face stiff competition from their rivals in this race.

With Casemiro’s future uncertain at Old Trafford beyond this season, signing a new midfielder to replace the former Real Madrid star would be the right decision and Ederson could be an excellent option.

On the other hand, it has been suggested that Arsenal are expected to make a swoop for a new midfielder this summer as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has found it difficult to stay fit in recent years. So, if they eventually opt to cash-in on the African then Ederson could be a prudent acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him.

Liverpool have recently revamped their engine room last summer and they currently have enough firepower in their midfield department. So, they don’t need to spend more money to reinforce that position.

Therefore, Man Utd or Arsenal would be a better destination for the Atalanta star over Liverpool if he eventually moves away from Gewiss Stadium at the end of this season.