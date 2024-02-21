Man Utd ready to pay Goncalo Inacio release clause

Manchester United are prepared to trigger the release clause of Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio after Erik ten Hag requested his signing this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 22-year-old Portuguese international has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP and his impressive performances have caught the eye of Manchester United bosses.

The report states that ten Hag has requested the club to sign Inacio and Man Utd are now ‘willing‘ to pay the defenders £51 million release clause to get a deal done this summer.

Inacio has proven himself to be a reliable defender for Sporting CP in the Portuguese league as well as in the European competitions. He has the physicality and technicality to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Jonny Evans next season.

Manchester United have conceded 34 goals in 25 league matches and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for the league title next season. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for them and Inacio would be an exciting addition.

Inacio would be a future investment

The reported £51 million release clause might seem like a premium right now for a player yet to play outside of Portugal but Inacio has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

He has the attributes to develop into a world-class defender and he could prove to be a key player for the Red Devils for the foreseeable future if they managed to lure him to Old Trafford.

Inacio may look to take the next step in his career this summer and regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him achieve his potential.

However, United aren’t the only big European club showing an interest so they will face a battle to sign Inacio this summer.