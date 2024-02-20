Man Utd ready to invest £43m on Joshua Zirkzee



According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Manchester United are ready to invest £43 million to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils currently have a quality young striker in Rasmus Hojlund in their ranks, but they may require a solid deputy in the squad with Anthony Martial touted to leave on a free transfer. TuttoJuve claim that Man United remain interested in Zirkzee and they are ready to invest £43 million to bring him to Old Trafford.

The source add that Zirkzee has a similar playing style to Hojlund and he could form a good partnership or be used as a great rotation choice by United. While the Dutchman is not at the top of the club’s wishlist this summer, he is considered as an important alternative if their priority targets are unattainable in the transfer market.

Quality striker

Hojlund had a dismal start to the Premier League season with United and could not find the back of the net for 4 months. He finally broke his drought in his 15th league appearance against Aston Villa. The Dane has since scored in each of the next 5 league games. Overall, he has 13 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Despite his impressive run of form, manager Erik ten Hag appears to be eyeing another quality centre-forward in the squad. Martial looks set to leave the Mancunian giants when his contract expires on June 30. Zirkzee could be signed as his successor.

The Dutchman has similar skills as Hojlund. He has impressed with his anchor play and distribution alongside his goals and assists. The ex-Bayern man is probably better in chance creation than Hojlund with his knack of dropping into deeper attacking roles.

The price should not be an issue for United, but there will be plenty of competition for his services. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among English clubs that could compete for Zirkzee, who has 10 goals & 6 assists for Bologna this season.