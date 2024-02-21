Porto vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League last-16 clash

Arsenal will be looking to bring home a positive result from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 when they take on Porto at the Estádio do Dragão tonight.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of two superb away wins in the Premier League having beaten West Ham 6-0 and Burnley 5-0 so they should be full of confidence this evening.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged side from the team that won at Turf Moor last weekend. David Raya keeps his place between the sticks meaning Aaron Ramsdale remains on the bench. Ben White has been sold and dependable for Arsenal lately so he’ll be looking to put in another assured display at right-back tonight.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have forged a rock solid partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s backline and they’ll be looking to keep Porto at bay this evening. Unfortunately, Takehiro Tomiyasu has failed to prove his fitness so hasn’t made the trip to Portugal while Oleksandr Zinchenko also remains on the sidelines. Therefore, Jacub Kiwior keeps his place at left-back.

Declan Rice will get his first taste of Champions League knockout football as he starts in midfield while Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again. Kai Havertz is also rewarded with another start after an excellent performance at the weekend so Jorginho and Emile Smith Rowe remain on the bench. Fabio Vieira is back in the squad after recovering from a groin injury but he’s also among the substitutes.

Bukayo Saka is in excellent form right now as he’s scored four goals in his last two appearances. The youngster will be one of Arsenal’s main threats in the final third once again tonight as he lines-up on the right wing.

Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the opposite flank while Leandro Trossard also starts in attack once again with Gabriel Jesus still out. Eddie Nketiah is an option from the bench for Arsenal though.

Here are the line-ups:

Porto

Costa; Mário, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Varela, Nico; Conceicão, Pepê, Galeno; Evanilson.

Subs: Eustaquio, Grujic, Ramos, Sanchez, Jaime, Loader, Franco, Baro, Martinez, Borges, Ze Pedro, Cardoso

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Heaven, Sweet, Elneny, Nwaneri, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Jorginho, Nelson, Nketiah