Arsenal join Man Utd in the race to sign Mathys Tel

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

After struggling with their goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer to reinforce their frontline.

Although the Dane managed to showcase his qualities in the Champions League, he was struggling to find the back of the net in the Premier League earlier this season.

However, he has started performing at his best in recent times, scoring seven goals in his last six league appearances. So, the 21-year-old has been showing signs that he has the qualities to lead United’s line over the coming years.

But, it has been suggested that Man Utd want to sign a new striker to support Hojlund. They already have Anthony Martial at their disposal, but the Frenchman hasn’t been able to flourish his career at Old Trafford over the last few years so the Red Devils are reportedly open to letting him leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Numerous striker options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Tel now emerging as a key target. According to the report by Sport Bild, the 18-year-old has become frustrated at the Allianz Arena having found it difficult to play regularly under Thomas Tuchel this season so he is willing to leave the club.

Battle

The report further claims that Man Utd are keen on signing Tel and they are ‘putting out feelers’ whether the striker will be open to moving to Old Trafford. The report states that Tel could be tempted to move to the Premier League so the Red Devils could manage to secure the forward’s signature ahead of next season.

However, Sport Bild states that Arsenal have now also joined the race to sign the Frenchman so they are ready to provide stiff competition for Man Utd over this deal.

Tel is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and he still has more than three years left in his current contract. So, it is likely Man Utd or Arsenal will have to spend huge money to lure the youngster away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a move for a new striker this summer to take the next step in their rebuild under Mikel Arteta’s guidance. Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as their primary targets, but Tel is now emerging as a serious option.

The Bayern Munich star is an extremely talented player and would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature during the off-season.