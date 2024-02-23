Victor Osimhen wants Chelsea move amid Arsenal interest



According to TeamTalk, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen wants to move to Chelsea this summer despite the transfer interest from London rivals Arsenal.

The Nigerian recently signed a new long-term contract with the Serie A giants, but a release clause worth £111 million was included as part of the agreement. It is quite clear that the centre-forward plans to leave Naples in the summer and Teamtalk claim that he has his sights on moving to Stamford Bridge.

London rivals Arsenal are also interested in the 25-year-old star, but Osimhen wants to follow in the footsteps of his idol Didier Drogba and join the Blues. Chelsea have already held talks with his representatives while club legends Drogba and John Obi Mikel are in constant contact with the striker to sell the club’s vision to him.

Clear upgrade

Osimhen had a fabulous 2022/23 season with Napoli with 31 goals in all competitions. He has netted only 9 goals from 19 appearances this campaign, but this has been partly due to injuries and international duty. The Nigerian will be one of the most sought-after strikers this summer and it seems Chelsea have the upper hand.

The Blues look set to miss out on Champions League football for a second straight year, but this may not hamper their chances of landing Osimhen, who has his mind set on joining the club. The former Lille man would be a clear upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has missed numerous clear-cut chances with his poor finishing this season.

Chelsea may have to recoup funds from player sales first before they can afford Osimhen due to Financial Fair Play concerns. Napoli are unlikely to accept anything less than £111 million in a single payment this summer. Armando Broja, who is currently on a short-term loan at Fulham, could be one of those offloaded by the Blues as they look to balance their books by June 30.