Arsenal ready to trump Man Utd and Liverpool with £34m swoop for Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are ready to trump Manchester United and Liverpool with a £34m swoop to sign Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz, according to reports via TeamTalk.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Italian football and his potential has caught the attention of some of England’s most powerful clubs.

TeamTalk claims that Liverpool have identified Yildiz as a target ahead of the summer window while Man Utd are also keeping a close eye on his situation as INEOS prepare to overhaul the squad at the end of the season.

However, it looks like Arsenal are hoping to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature as TeamTalk cites a report from Turkish outlet Aksam that claims the Gunners are ‘ready to offer’ £34m to sign the teenage attacker.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat Liverpool and United to sign Yildiz but he’d be an excellent addition. The Turkish attacker is versatile enough to operate as a centre forward as well as a winger. He would add more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, so he’d be another exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the North Londoners. It’s no secret that Arsenal need more depth in attack as Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries while Arteta needs support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings.

Yildiz will be tempted to join the Premier League

The Juventus attacker could prove to be the ideal long-term acquisition for Arsenal. He has picked up five goals across all competitions this season. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team and he has the potential to develop into a top class Premier League attacker.

The opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool will certainly be tempting for the youngster if he decides to leave Turin this summer.

Manchester United need more depth in the attack as well. Yildiz could share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund next season and he could provide cover in wide areas as well. At Liverpool, he would add more depth to the front three and could be viewed as a replacement for Mo Salah.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this develops over the coming months but it looks like Arsenal are hoping to trump Liverpool and Man Utd in the race to sign Yildiz this summer.