Man Utd could make their move for Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are keen on signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 25-year-old striker has been in exceptional form for the Portuguese club this season, scoring 29 goals and picking up 11 assists across all competitions, making him one of the most potent strikers in Europe.

Gyokeres has hit the ground running in the Portuguese League since joining the club from Coventry City. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and it appears that his form has caught the attention of Manchester United.

Fichajes claims that Gyokeres has a release clause worth £85 million in his contract and they suggest that United are ‘willing to pay’ that fee to get a deal done this summer.

Erik ten Hag needs to bring in another top class frontman at the end of the season and Manchester United are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world so have the financial muscle to sign Gyokeres.

Signing a quality striker should be a top priority for them. They need to bring in more depth to their attack. Gyokeres could share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund next season.

The Denmark international has been in excellent form in recent weeks, but he needs more support in attack.

Gyokeres could be tempted to join

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step up for Gyokeres and he will be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Manchester United. Despite their recent struggles, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a higher level.

The reported asking price might seem like a premium right now, but the 25-year-old striker could justify the investment in the long run.

The Swedish international striker will look to test himself at the highest level and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League next season. Manchester United need quality players to challenge for major trophies once again and the Sporting CP forward could transform them.