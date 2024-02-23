Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd in battle to sign Pedro Neto

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto this summer, as per the transfer journalist David Ornstein.

The 23-year-old has been displaying promising performances for Gary O’Neil’s side this term, scoring two goals and registering nine assists in 16 league appearances.

So, it seems after being impressed by the Portuguese’s recent eye-catching performances, several big English clubs have registered their interest in signing him.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool have all expressed their interest in signing Neto and they could make a swoop this summer.

The journalist further claims that Wolves don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £80m. So, Man Utd, Arsenal or Liverpool will have to spend a huge amount of money to lure the forward away from the Molineux Stadium.

Battle

However, Ornstein states that along with those three clubs, Newcastle United and Manchester City are all contemplating a swoop for him. But, they are all concerned about the attacker’s fitness record.

Ornstein wrote:

“It is no secret that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United (perhaps Manchester United, too, with Dan Ashworth moving there from Newcastle) are all admirers of the Portugal international, although they may harbour some reservations about his fitness record. It would also take around £80m for Wolves to part with Neto, as I understand it.”

Neto is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class attacker going forward. However, the striker has struggled to stay fit for a whole season in recent times.

So, although he could be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool or Man Utd to reinforce their frontline, if the 23-year-old can’t overcome his injury problems then it would be a huge risk to sign him by spending the reported £80m fee.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Neto if the Gunners, the Merseyside club and the Red Devils go head-to-head with each other over this deal at the end of this campaign.