Chelsea keen on Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale

Chelsea are ready to launch a raid on Arsenal to sign out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to a report from HITC.

The 25-year-old English goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and he needs to leave in order to secure regular first team football.

It appears Chelsea are ready to offer him an exit route as HITC reports that the Blues are looking to sign Ramsdale as an upgrade on Robert Sanchez at the end of the season.

Arsenal signed David Raya last summer and the former Brentford goalkeeper is now the first-choice shot-stopper under Mikel Arteta. Ramsdale has been an impressive Premier League performer and he helped Arsenal challenge for the league title last season, but has started just five league games this campaign.

The Arsenal goalkeeper will be determined to prove himself at the highest level again and the opportunity to join Chelsea could be an attractive one. The Blues are not convinced with the performance of signing Sanchez. They are prepared to replace the Spanish goalkeeper at the end of the season and they have identified Ramsdale as a potential target.

Ramsdale would be an upgrade on Sanchez

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to sanction the departure of Ramsdale to their London rivals. The 25-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he isn’t prepared to spend another season sitting on the bench at the Emirates.

If the Gunners cannot provide him with ample first-team action, they should cash-in on him this summer as Ramsdale is certainly too good to be a back up goalkeeper. The stopper is valued at £24m by Transfermarkt and Arteta could use that money to strengthen other areas of his squad.

Chelsea will need to strengthen their squad at the end of the season, after yet another disappointing campaign. The Blues are unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but they are still a huge club so Ramsdale may be open to a switch to Stamford Bridge.

They will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and Ramsdale would be a terrific signing if they could get a deal agreed with Arsenal.