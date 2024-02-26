Man Utd leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report via FC Inter News.

The 27-year-old right-back has forged a reputation as one of the best attacking right-backs in Europe so it’s no surpirse Manchester United are keen on securing his services.

The report claims that the Red Devils are currently in the ‘front row’ to sign the defender but any deal would cost at least £43m in the summer, while Inter could hold out for as much as £47m if other European giants enter the bidding.

Dumfries has proven himself to be a reliable performer for club and country over the years. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Manchester United, especially if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves the club at the end of the season. The former Crystal Palace defender has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and Manchester United will have to replace him adequately.

Signing a quality full-back should be a priority for them and Dumfries would be an excellent option. He can operate as the right-back as well as a wing-back.

Attacking

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Dutch international will help Manchester United going forward as he’s one of the most dangerous full-backs in the game right now.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to break the bank to sign Dumfries this summer. Under new owners INEOS, United should have the funds to meet his reported £43m asking price, but they may hope to drive that valuation down.

The Red Devils will need to improve their squad adequately if they want to compete for major trophies over the coming seasons. They have not been able to compete at a high level for quite some time.

The 27-year-old Dutch international will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and a move to Old Trafford would be a major step up in his career.