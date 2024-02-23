Man Utd ready to push for Gleison Bremer deal



According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Manchester United are ready to ‘push’ for the signing of Juventus star Gleison Bremer when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Brazilian is currently one of the most sought-after centre-backs in Serie A and he only recently signed a new long-term deal with Juventus. This has not stopped the speculation regarding his future and Tuttosport claim that Man United are ready to push for the signing of the former Torino defender.

The club’s interest in the 26-year-old has become increasingly stronger in recent weeks, and they could make a definitive proposal between £51 million and £60 million for the defender. Tuttosport report that the South American star would find it hard to refuse if the Red Devils were to approach for him.

Top-class defender

Bremer has been in fantastic form for the Bianconeri this campaign. He has impressed with his ball-playing ability, recovery runs and knack of making vital clearances. He has also won plenty of duels for his team and has developed into an all-round defender for the Turin giants.

He has the credentials to suit the demands of the Premier League. He has a strong physical and aerial presence and would be an ideal foil for someone like Lisandro Martinez in United’s central defence next season. Bremer could come in as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

Varane’s current contract concludes in June this year and the club have opted against exercising a clause to extend his stay for 12 months. This is a clear indication that they are looking beyond him. No contract talks are planned and he could leave on a free this summer.

Bremer would be a solid signing to succeed the World Cup winner. He is very experienced at the age of 26 and could seamlessly adapt to the league with his strong attributes. United will be hoping to land him for a lesser sum. We won’t be surprised if they negotiate add-ons to lower the initial price.