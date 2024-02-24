Arsenal ‘appreciate’ Everton star Amadou Onana

Arsenal reportedly ‘appreciate’ Everton star Amadou Onana and they could look to acquire his service this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to Goodison Park ahead of last season, the 22-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last campaign, helping his side survive the relegation.

The Belgian has continued his eye-catching performances this season so, it appears after being impressed by the midfielder’s recent performances, the Gunners have registered their interest in signing him to reinforce their engine room.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has reported that Arsenal ‘appreciate’ Onana and he has a ‘good chance’ of leaving Everton this summer so Mikel Arteta’s side could manage to secure his signature during the off-season .

Onana to Arsenal

However, the journalist states that Arsenal are also interested in signing Martin Zubimendi and it remains to be seen who Arsenal eventually opt to purchase to strengthen their midfield department.

Romano said:

“There will be many clubs keen on signing Amadou Onana this summer, for sure. Arsenal appreciate him and are well informed but I already mentioned also Martin Zubimendi, they have to decide what kind of player they want to sign and it won’t be decided in February, it will take some time. In any case, Onana is attracting interest and I think he has a good chance to move in the summer.”

Onana still has more than three years left in his current contract so Everton are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer and it has been suggested that the Toffees could ask at least £50m.

However, following a 10-point deduction after being found guilty of breaching the FFP rules, Everton have currently found themselves in danger of relegation. So, they could be forced to sell Onana in a cut-price deal this summer if they fail to secure top-flight status for next season.

Onana is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal to reinforce their midfield department. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to acquire his service ahead of next season.