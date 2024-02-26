Arsenal keen on signing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson in the summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in the Premier League and the North London club are keeping tabs on situation ahead of the summer window.

The report from Football Insider adds that Arsenal scouts rate the Republic of Ireland international very highly and they believe that he is a ‘huge talent’ who is capable of developing into a world-class goal scorer.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to bring in attacking reinforcements. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and they need more quality in attack. Ferguson has proven his potential with Brighton over the past year and he would be a long-term investment for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal and he could help the 19-year-old striker fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

Ferguson could fancy Arsenal move

The opportunity to move to Arsenal would be tempting for the youngster. The Gunners are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they are expected to compete for major trophies consistently over the coming years. They have been involved in the title race for the last two years and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Ferguson will certainly want to test himself at the highest level and a move to the North London club would be ideal for him. Regular football with them could accelerate his development in the coming seasons.

Brighton will not want to let the player leave for cheap and Arsenal might need to pay a premium. The striker is valued at £56 million by Transfermarkt but with the likes of Man Utd also linked, Brighton will may hold out for a lot more.

The Gunners will need more quality in their side if they want to compete on all fronts and they must look to add some quality and depth during the summer transfer window. Ferguson could be a terrific long-term investment if they could get a deal done.