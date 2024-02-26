Man Utd keen on signing Benfica star Antonio Silva

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing SL Benfica star Antonio Silva in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are expected to revamp their squad ahead of next season. Attack and midfield have been mentioned as two positions that Erik ten Hag is willing to bolster, but strengthening the backline by signing a new defender is reportedly also on the Dutch boss’ agenda.

Several defensive options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window with Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer being suggested as United’s key targets. But, Silva is reportedly on their radar as well.

Bailey has reported on HITC that Silva is high on Man Utd’s wish-list to reinforce the backline and they have been keeping a close eye on his development in recent times before making a potential swoop this summer.

The journalist further claims that along with Silva, Man Utd have identified Giorgio Scalvini and Branthwaite as serious options to bolster their backline. So, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils opt to make a concrete approach to sign any one of them during the off-season.

Silva to Man Utd

Bailey also states that Man Utd have been monitoring the development of Silva’s teammate, Joao Neves as well. So, they could look to make a swoop for him to reinforce the engine room.

It has been suggested that Silva has a £87m release clause included in his current contract. So, it is likely to be difficult for the Red Devils to secure the Portuguese’s signature if Benfica stay firm on their valuation. Therefore, Man Utd might be looking to persuade the Eagles to lower their asking price to make this deal happen.

Silva is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to acquire Silva’s service this summer to reinforce their backline.