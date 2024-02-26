Arsenal and Man Utd leading race to sign Onana



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal and Manchester United are leading Barcelona in the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

Onana has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League since linking up with Everton from Lille in 2022. He has been plagued with short-term injuries in the current season, but continues to remain an integral part of the plans under manager Sean Dyche when fit and available for selection.

Barcelona have been constantly linked with an approach for Onana, but Sport claim that Arsenal and Man United are better placed to land his signature. The Catalans don’t want to pay more than £34 million for the Belgian which is significantly less than the £51 million asking price set by the Toffees for Onana.

The Spanish champions feel the valuation is exaggerated. Sport claims that Arsenal and United are ready to ‘present an offer’ for the former Lille man and they have the capacity to meet his £51m asking price.

Top-class midfielder

Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to be busy in the summer and one of their prime priorities could be a defensive midfielder. The Gunners have had to cope with the consistent injury problems of Thomas Partey and they could seriously contemplate the prospect of selling him when the transfer window reopens.

United similarly could be assessing the future of Casemiro, whose performances have dipped in his 2nd season. He is no longer in the prime of his career and has also become injury-plagued. The Brazilian star could be offloaded this summer to bring in a young no.6, who can seamlessly adapt to the league’s intensity.

Onana would be an ideal signing for both clubs. He is one of the best in winning aerial and ground duels in the English top-flight. The 22-year-old does not shy away from engaging in tackles and likes to press his opponents with a high work rate. He has also been brilliant in making ball recoveries for the Toffees. There could be a bidding war, but Arsenal may have upper hand if they qualify for the Champions League and United miss out.