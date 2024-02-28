Arsenal keen on Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal have been linked with the surprise move for the Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, according to a report from Fichajes.

The Gunners were close to signing the Ukrainian winger before he moved to Chelsea in 2023. Arsenal were on the verge of sealing a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk but Chelsea hijacked the move after agreeing to pay around £88.5 million.

The 23-year-old has not been able to live up to expectations since his big-money move to Stamford Bridge as he’s struggled to settle in England. He has scored just four goals in 42 appearances for the Blues.

Reports suggest that Chelsea could be ready to cut their losses already and it appears Arsenal are ready to renew their interest. Fichajes claims the Gunners are the ‘main candidates’ to sign Mudryk along with Italian giants Juventus.

Chelsea will know they won’t be able to recoup anywhere near the amount they paid for him as Mudryk is now only valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, so it will be interesting to see how this develops over the coming months.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to sign a quality winger but it would be a huge shock if they went for Mudryk. He has had a tough time at Chelsea and the Arsenal fans would be concerned if they club spent big money on the youngster.

Arsenal need depth in wide areas

The Gunners need more depth in the wide areas so that Mikel Arteta can rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli next season. However, they should look to aim higher and sign someone who is more established as Mudryk clearly needs more time to get used to Premier League football.

It would be a huge gamble for Arsenal to take a punt on the Ukrainian international, so I would be surprised if these reports lead to any formal interest in the Chelsea winger.

Meanwhile, Mudryk needs to get his career back on track so maybe a move to Europe would be best for him. He was regarded as one of the finest young attacking prospects in European football before his move to the Premier League.

Perhaps a fresh start abroad would do him good.