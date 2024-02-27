Arsenal more likely to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are more likely to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto amid interest from Manchester United.

The Portuguese has been in fantastic form for Gary O’Neil’s side this season. He has amassed 3 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Wolves despite missing several games with a hamstring injury.

His progress has caught the eye of both Arsenal and Man United, but speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs said that are the Gunners are one of the ‘more likely’ destinations for Neto alongside Tottenham.

However, the respected journalist added that the 23-year-old won’t come on the cheap due to the inflated transfer market and he could cost in excess of £70 million this summer.

He said: “I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point. We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position.”