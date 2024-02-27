Arsenal
Arsenal more likely to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are more likely to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto amid interest from Manchester United.
The Portuguese has been in fantastic form for Gary O’Neil’s side this season. He has amassed 3 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Wolves despite missing several games with a hamstring injury.
His progress has caught the eye of both Arsenal and Man United, but speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs said that are the Gunners are one of the ‘more likely’ destinations for Neto alongside Tottenham.
However, the respected journalist added that the 23-year-old won’t come on the cheap due to the inflated transfer market and he could cost in excess of £70 million this summer.
He said: “I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point. We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position.”
“But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves – because he is still well contracted – will be looking for a club-record sale. They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70 million.”
Top winger
Neto is currently enjoying the best phase of his career with Wolves. He has already managed 14 goal involvements in the campaign and could have a key role to play in the coming months as the Midlands outfit push for a potential European qualification spot which seemed a distant dream at the start of the campaign.
Arsenal are long-term admirers of Neto, having first attempted to sign him 2 years ago. The Portuguese would be a brilliant signing for them as he would add quality and depth in multiple attacking roles. He has the ability to play on either wing with the same efficiency and can also operate in the no.10 position.
Neto’s dribbling skills and ball-carrying ability would fit into the requirements of manager Mikel Arteta. The price could be on the higher side to secure his services, considering Wolves are almost guaranteed safety in the top-flight, something which looked far from certain when the season began under O’Neil.
Wolves managed to balance their books with the big-money sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City last summer, and there are certainly in a better financial situation. A higher league finish would bring more TV revenue and the club could hold out for a big fee for Neto whose contract expires in June 2027.
