Man Utd set their sights on signing Antonio Silva



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have set their sights on signing Benfica defender Antonio Silva this summer.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Benfica at the start of last season and he has since become a mainstay in the XI for the Lisbon giants. The Portuguese has been touted to secure a bigger challenge and Fichajes claim that Man United have identified him as their top defensive target.

The source add that the Red Devils are prepared to step up their pursuit of the young centre-back and they are expected to make a decisive move to sign for him. It won’t be an easy task with other European clubs also interested while he is currently valued in the region of £86 million.

Huge potential

Silva has already established himself as one of the best young central defenders in European football. He has been fantastic with his ball control and has a pass success rate of 94% this campaign. The youngster has also been brilliant with the timing of his tackling and ability to win regular duels.

He has also cleared his lines with good success and has been brilliant in making ball recoveries when the opposition are on the counter-attack. At 20, he is already a complete package and has huge potential to improve further. It is unsurprising that United have him at the top of their wishlist.

As Fichajes mention, United may need to offload some big players first with their Financial Fair Play issues. Raphael Varane looks to be on his way with his contract expiring in June. Victor Lindelof could also be sold in the coming transfer window with his current deal concluding in June of next year.

Silva would be a fabulous signing for the Red Devils as he could form a long-term partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the back. The big question mark is whether they can persuade the Portuguese to move to Old Trafford if they were to miss out on Champions League football next season.