Man Utd have concrete interest in Harry Kane



According to HITC journalist Graeme Bailey, Manchester United have a concrete interest in signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the next transfer window.

Man United were in the running to land the England star last summer, but a move did not materialise as Tottenham Hotspur were reluctant to do business with a direct league rival. The London heavyweights were eager to sell him to a foreign club and Bayern Munich eventually won the race for his signature.

Kane has been in fantastic form individually at the Bundesliga champions, but Bailey claims that the Red Devils still consider Kane as a concrete and ideal option this summer. United’s coaching staff and hierarchy prefer to bring in an experienced frontman, who could even help Rasmus Hojlund if one was available.

While United realise that a move for Kane would be difficult and almost impossible, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are used to securing multi-million deals and rarely take no for an answer. As per Bailey, they will insist on investigating the possibility before moving on to other targets.

Unlikely deal

The 30-year-old has been phenomenal for Bayern in his debut season. He has scored 31 goals from as many appearances while providing 8 assists in the process. With his huge success, Bayern are unlikely to contemplate the prospect of selling him when the transfer window reopens.

United had plans of signing Kane ahead of Hojlund, but they eventually paid big money for the Dane’s signature. Hojlund has started to meet expectations after a slow start to the season. He has 13 goals during the current campaign and this includes 7 from his previous 6 league appearances.

Bringing Kane to Old Trafford would be a huge statement. With Kane and Hojlund in the ranks, United could become potential title contenders with the goals they could guarantee. However, that is an improbable possibility as the £94 million star only recently joined Bayern and may want to win some trophies with them. With the way things are going, Kane may have to want until next season to win the first silverware of his career.