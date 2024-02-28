Arsenal & Liverpool to submit proposal to sign Koopmeiners

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

It has widely been reported that the Gunners want to sign a new midfielder ahead of next season as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has struggled with his injury problems in recent years.

Douglas Luiz, Martin Zubimendi and Amadou Onana have all been suggested as serious targets for the North London club but it seems Koopmeiners is on their radar as well.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Arsenal are interested in signing the Dutchman and they are ready to submit a formal proposal worth around £51m to secure his signature this summer.

However, the report claims that Liverpool are also keen on signing him and they are putting together a formal offer to lure the midfielder away from Gewiss Stadium ahead of next season.

Battle

Tutto Juve further says that along with Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him. In addition, Juventus have also expressed their interest in acquiring his service but they can’t match the offer that the Premier League clubs are willing to offer.

Liverpool opted to revamp their engine room last summer, but it seems they still want to add more firepower to that position as they have been linked with a few midfieers in recent times.

Koopmeiners is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can chip-in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Atalanta star is a highly talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in Serie A in recent times. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.

However, Liverpool are currently well-resourced in their midfield department so they don’t need to spend more money to sign a new midfielder. Therefore, Koopmeiners would be better off moving to the Emirates Stadium over Anfield if he leaves La Dea at the end of this campaign.