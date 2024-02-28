Man Utd obsessed with signing Arsenal target Federico Chiesa

Manchester United are reportedly obsessed with signing Arsenal target and Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have struggled with several issues at their forward line this term as after Jadon Sancho’s fallout with Erik ten Hag and Antony’s difficulty showcasing his best, the Dutch boss has been left with very few winger options to choose from.

Ten Hag has deployed Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford for most of the season, but while the Argentinian is still very young, Rashford has struggled to produce his best this campaign.

So, it appears the record Premier League champions have started to contemplate strengthening their flanks by signing a new winger. A few names have been suggested as serious targets for Man Utd but Chiesa is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are obsessed with signing the Juventus star and they are preparing to submit a formal proposal to secure his signature during the off-season.

Battle

The report further claims that Juventus are open to cashing-in on their star man so Chiesa could leave Massimiliano Allegri’s side this summer. Therefore, Man Utd could manage to lure the attacker to Old Trafford in the upcoming window.

However, Fichajes states that Arsenal are also keen on signing him and along with the Gunners, Chelsea are also interested in securing his signature. But, it seems Man Utd are currently ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in this race.

Chiesa’s current contract with the Bianconeri will expire at the end of next season. He is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt so it is expected that Arsenal or Man Utd will have to spend a sizeable amount of money to acquire his service this summer.

The Juventus star is an extremely talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to beat Arsenal in this race if Chiesa leaves the Old Lady of Turin at the end of this campaign.