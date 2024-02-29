Man Utd join Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Sebastian Szymanski

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Sabah.

The 24-year-old has burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances in the Turkish top-flight this term, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists in 27 league appearances.

Having been impressed by the Polish international’s recent eye-catching performances, several big clubs around Europe have expressed their intentions of securing his signature ahead of the summer window with Arsenal and Tottenham among those.

However, according to the report by Sabah, Man Utd have now joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign Szymanski. But, the report states that securing the midfielder’s signature won’t be easy for any of the Premier League clubs as Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan are also keen on purchasing him.

Sabah further claims that after seeing growing interest in Szymanski, Fenerbahce have decided to increase their asking price from £17m to £21m and if any of the clubs eventually opt to match the Turkish giants’ asking price then it will be a club ‘record’ departure for them.

Battle

But, the report also says that Szymanski has been affected by the growing interest in him and has found it difficult to produce his best in recent weeks. So, if he struggles to perform over the coming weeks then Arsenal, Man Utd or Tottenham might opt to shift their focus to alternative options.

Szymanski is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He can create chances for forward players, has the efficiency of finishing off chances and also works hard without possession.

It has been suggested that Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal are all set to be in the market to purchase a new midfielder this summer so Szymanski could be a shrewd signing if any of those club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to acquire his signature if Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham battle out with each other over this deal in the upcoming summer transfer window.